Real Madrid favourites to land AC Milan’s Donnarumma

After announcing he won’t be signing a contract extension with AC Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly keen to join Real Madrid.

The Rossoneri were left stunned on Thursday when they were told by the 18-year-old’s agent, Mino Raiola, that his client would not extend his current deal, which expires in June 2018.

As a result the Rossoneri have been left scrambling for a replacement as they believed their offer of €5 million a season was enough, but it looks as though Donnarumma’s decision wasn’t an economic one.

Sky Sport Italia reports the Italian has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, whether it be this summer or on a free transfer in 2018.

AS and Marca echo those sentiments, with both news portals stating the goalkeeper will only join the current Champions League holders despite interest from PSG and Juventus.

Last season Donnarumma started in all of Milan’s 38 Serie A matches.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!