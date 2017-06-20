Real Madrid full-back could replace Alves at Juventus

Dani Alves looks set to leave Juventus after just one season, and the Bianconeri are reportedly eyeing Real Madrid’s Danilo as his replacement.

The Old Lady signed the Brazilian to a two-year contract last summer, but their relationship seems to have turned sour with reports stating Alves has asked for his contract to be torn up in order to join Manchester City.

As a result Juventus are already hard at work looking for another right-back and ensure that they still top the Serie A betting odds table, with Premium Sport reporting that Danilo is a top candidate to fill the void.

The Brazilian is behind Dani Carvajal in the pecking order at Los Blancos, and while the Old Lady would be able to offer regular first-team football, the full-back’s lack of a European passport could complicate things.

Italian clubs are only allowed to sign two non-EU players per season, and with Rodrigo Bentancur having already joined, Juve will have to decide whether to move forward for Danilo or instead focus their attention on Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa.

Last season Danilo netted one goal in 24 appearances.

