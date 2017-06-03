Real Madrid Player Ratings: Champions League Final

Real Madrid became the first team to win consecutive Champions League titles, as they brushed aside Juventus with a 4-1 victory in Cardiff.

Despite a superb Mario Mandzukic equaliser cancelling out Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike, the Spanish champions were rampant in the second half.

A long-range Casemiro effort was followed up immediately by Ronaldo, before substitute Marco Asensio added gloss to the score in injury time.

Keylor Navas – 6 – Untested

Made a superb early stop from a powerful Pjanic effort. Could have done better to prevent Mandzukic’s stunning goal, but barely faced a shot in the second half.

Dani Carvajal – 6.5 – Mixed

Looked suspect when Juventus were in attack, particularly as Alex Sandro looked to stretch him. Going forward was a different matter, and he offered plenty of options out wide. A smart cut-back set up Ronaldo for the opener.

Raphael Varane – 6.5 – Mature

Willing to step out and clear up danger. A mature performance that kept Higuain in check for the most part, although he faced little genuine threat after the break.

Sergio Ramos – 6 – Leader

Sullied a decent performance with an over-the-top reaction to Cuadrado’s contact, which saw the Colombian sent off. Nonetheless, he sought to inspire those around him, and led Varane well.

Marcelo – 7 – Energetic

Never afraid to push forward, Marcelo found some dangerous positions and was able to whip in a number of threatening crosses. Showed great strength to burst into the box in injury time, before squaring accurately for Asensio.

Casemiro – 8 – Dominant

An all-action performance from the Brazil international, who sought to break up the play but was not afraid to drive forward when the opportunity presented itself. His goal required a huge slice of fortunate, but his display deserved it.

Toni Kroos – 6.5 – Composed

Aside from a sloppy pass late on, Kroos looked calm and measured with the ball, and knew how to fashion space for his teammates.

Luka Modric – 8 – Classy

After initially dropping deep to some effect, the Croatian pushed forward and nestled on the right side of the midfield. Instrumental in the victory, Modric stole the ball well before his smart cross allowed Ronaldo to make it 3-1.

Isco – 7 – Intelligent

Some superb touches alone justified his selection, but it was his constant movement that made him such a danger. Always looking to receive the ball, and intelligent enough to find pockets of space across the pitch. Came out second best in some battles against Alex Sandro, but a fine performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 9 – Momentous

The Portuguese capped a fine year by becoming the first player to score in three Champions League finals. After breaking the deadlock in the first half, Ronaldo put the game beyond doubt by ghosting in to slot home at the near post after the break.

Karim Benzema – 7 – Selfless

An effective performance that was more about the team than the individual. Benzema was a willing runner who looked to draw space for his teammates, and the Frenchman often dropped deep for the good of the team.

Substitutes

Marco Asensio – 6.5 – Impact

Came on late for Isco and put the icing on the cake with a smart finish in injury time.

Gareth Bale – N/A

Alvaro Morata – N/A