Real Madrid starlet on Juventus radar

After netting against Juventus in the Champions League final, Marco Asensio could leave Real Madrid for the Bianconeri this summer.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign for Los Blancos last season, netting 10 goals in 38 appearances after spending 2015/16 on loan at Espanyol.

Asensio’s play even pushed James Rodriguez into the stands for Real’s 4-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final, and DiarioGol.it reports the Italian giants have taken notice of the midfielder’s skills.

While coach Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the Spaniard, Los Blancos are considering making a move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, and a bid for the Frenchman would push Asensio out the door.

However a deal for the 21-year-old would cost up to €40 million, a fee Juventus would be willing to pay after seeing moves for Isco and Rodriguez fizzle out.

Arsenal and Liverpool also reportedly hot on Asensio’s heels are the English giants could say goodbye to Alexis Sanchez and Coutinho respectively this summer.

