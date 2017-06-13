Roma appoint Di Francesco as coach

Roma have confirmed the appointment of Eusebio Di Francesco as their new coach, on a two year contract.

The Giallorossi had been in the market for a new tactician after Luciano Spalletti opted against renewing his contract and subsequently joined Inter.

Sassuolo coach Di Francesco had been identified as their ideal candidate, and after lengthy negotiations a breakthrough was reached with the Neroverdi.

Di Francesco, who played for the Lupi from 1997 to 2001, has put pen to paper on a deal running until 2019, worth €1.5 million per season, the club announced on Tuesday.

“I am extremely happy to be able to return to Roma, to coach a club that has always meant so much to me,” Di Francesco told the club’s official website. “I am grateful to President [James] Pallotta and all the directors for this opportunity.

“I will give everything I have to make sure this team gets the results it deserves.”

The 47-year-old arrives at the Stadio Olimpico after five seasons at the helm of Sassuolo, whom he guided to promotion from Serie B, before achieving Europa League qualification in 2016.

As a player, Di Francesco lifted the Serie A title with Roma in 2001, and earned 12 caps for the Italian national team.