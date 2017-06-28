Roma snap up Feyenoord full-back

Rick Karsdorp has completed a €14 million move from Feyenoord to Roma, the club have confirmed.

The Giallorossi were just one of a number of clubs interested in the defender after he helped the Rotterdam outfit end their 18-year wait for the Eredivisie title last season.

It was the capital club who ultimately won the race for his signature in a €14m deal which could rise to as high as €19m based on performance related bonuses.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico and has chosen the No. 26 jersey after putting pen to paper on his contract on Wednesday evening.

“This is a great step forward for me,” he said upon finalising the move. “I have a great desire and enthusiasm to succeed here and realise my dreams. I know I have a lot of room for improvement and I want to do that here.”

Karsdorp is also a full Netherlands international, having earned his first cap in 2016 during a World Cup qualification clash against France.