Roma confirm Pellegrini return

Lorenzo Pellegrini has completed his transfer from Sassuolo to Roma, and rejoins the Giallorossi after two seasons away.

The 21-year-old has returned to the Stadio Olimpico after Roma exercised their right to buy him back for a set fee of €10 million, a stipulation of the deal that saw him move to Sassuolo in 2015.

Meanwhile, Pellegrini has put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract that will see him reunite with his coach at Sassuolo, Eusebio Di Francesco, Roma announced on Friday.

“It is an incredible feeling to come back,” Pellegrini told ASRoma.com. “This was my objective from the moment I went to Sassuolo. It is the culmination of a great two-year journey with them.

“I want to thank Roma, including [Sporting Director] Monchi and the rest of the directors. They have always been in close contact with me and made me realise how much they wanted me back.”

The deal also sees fellow Giallorossi youth graduate Federico Ricci turn his loan spell at Sassuolo into a permanent transfer.

Italian international Pellegrini made a single appearance for Roma in 2015 before joining Sassuolo for €1.5m. However, the Rome-native went on to appear 54 times for the Neroverdi over the past two seasons.

Pellegrini will wear the No.7 shirt previously owned by Clement Grenier, who has returned to Lyon at the conclusion of his six month loan.