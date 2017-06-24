Roma could replace Salah with Everton winger

The agent of Gerard Deulofeu has stated that the Everton man could replace Mohamed Salah at Roma.

Liverpool signed the Egyptian from the Lupi on Thursday for €42 million plus bonuses, and there are already suitors hoping to fill the void.

Deulofeu spent the second half of last season at AC Milan before returning to Everton, and his agent has made it clear he would be happy to return to the Serie A.

“We’ll have to wait and see but Roma are a great club, so they are certainly an option,” Gines Carvajal told Roma News.

However it remains to be seen whether Deulofeu returns to Barcelona rather than joining the Giallorossi, as the Blaugrana have an option in place to bring the winger back to Catalonia for close to €12m.

Last season Deulofeu netted four goals in 18 appearances for Milan.

