Roma duo brawl on international duty

Roma pair Edin Dzeko and Kostas Manolas were involved in an ugly spat during the World Cup Qualifying match between Bosnia and Greece on Friday.

Bosnian striker Dzeko was seen with his hand clasped around Greek centre-back Manolas’ throat as a brawl erupted at the final whistle of the contest, which ended 0-0, in Sarajevo.

A tense affair saw a number of petty fouls and heated moments, whilst former Roma full-back Vasilis Torosidis appeared to elbow Lazio’s Bosnian midfielder Senad Lulic.

The situation boiled over at full-time, with Giallorossi duo Dzeko and Manolas at the centre of the action, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Although the pair were soon separated by teammates, other players got involved and the violence spilled out into the tunnel.

Dzeko and Manolas are due to report back to Roma next month ahead of pre-season, and the capital club will be hoping they have resolved their differences by then.

With four rounds of qualifying remaining, Greece sit second behind Belgium in Group H, one point above Bosnia.