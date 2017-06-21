Roma ready to swoop for Fluminense starlet

In their search for an alternative to Edin Dzeko, Roma have identified Fluminense star Richarlison and are poised to move for the forward.

The Giallorossi relied heavily on Dzeko last season, and whilst the Bosnia international weighed in with 37 goals in all competitions, the capital club are hoping to find back up strikers to share the burden.

This has led Director of Sport Monchi to Fluminense, with the Spaniard hoping to secure an €18 million deal for Richarlison, according to Fox Sport Brasil.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a positive year with the Rio de Janeiro club, having finished the Carioca State Championship as third highest scorer with eight goals.

Richarlison has courted interest from Dutch outfit Ajax, as well as Brazilian champions Palmeiras in recent weeks, but Fluminense have rebuffed all offers thus far.

However, with the Tricolor determined not to sell to a rival, Roma are ready to pounce and secure a deal for the former America Mineiro forward.

A Brazil U-20 international, Richarlison represented the Selecao at the South American Youth Championship earlier this year.