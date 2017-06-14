Roma poised to move for Manchester United outcast

Roma are weighing up an approach for out of favour Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj.

The Belgium international has failed to establish himself at Old Trafford after his breakout season in 2013, and found himself surplus to requirements under coach Jose Mourinho, as well as predecessor Louis Van Gaal.

Januzaj was unable to make an impact whilst on loan at relegated Sunderland last season, but Roma’s new Director of Sport Monchi is a long term admirer and is keen to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico, according to DHnet.be.

Monchi had been tracking Januzaj in his previous role at Spanish club Sevilla, and is ready to continue his pursuit with the Giallorossi.

Manchester United are ready to cut their losses on the 22-year-old and hope to offload him this summer, paving the way for Roma to conclude a deal.

Januzaj has scored five goals in 61 appearances, and in addition to his spell at Sunderland, endured a miserable loan at Borussia Dortmund in 2016, during which he only registered six league appearances.

