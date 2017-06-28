Roma ready to replace Paredes with Lyon captain

Roma are closing in the signing of Lyon midfielder Maxime Gonalons, who will serve as a replacement for Zenit St. Petersburg-bound Leandro Paredes.

With Paredes’ €25 million move to Russia all but confirmed, the Giallorossi have moved swiftly to fill the gap left by his departure and have reached an agreement with Lyon for Gonalons.

The French midfielder is due in Rome next week to put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract that will see him earn €2.3m per season, whilst Roma will pay Lyon an initial €5m, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

A medical has been scheduled for Tuesday and the player is set to be formally announced as a Roma player soon after.

Gonalons has spent his entire professional career with Les Gones, scoring 13 goals in 333 appearances and lifting the 2012 Coupe de France.

The French international starred as Lyon eliminated Roma from the Europa League 5-4 on aggregate in March.

