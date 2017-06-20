Roma winger on brink of Liverpool switch

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Roma attacker Mohamed Salah for a fee in the region of €40 million plus bonuses.

After two weeks of back and forth negotiations, a deal has finally been agreed between the clubs and the Egyptian will fly to Merseyside on Tuesday evening to finalise the move.

Salah is expected to arrive in Liverpool at 9.05pm local time, arriving on a flight that departs Cairo at 4.50pm, where he will wrap up a €40m move, which is worth an additional €4m to the Giallorossi in bonuses, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

On Wednesday he will undergo a medical at the club’s training ground and should all go as planned, he will sign on the dotted line for the Reds, who he is set to wear the No. 22 jersey for.

Salah does have previous experience in the Premier League, having left Chelsea in January of 2015 for Fiorentina before joining the Lupi in a controversial move that summer.

In total, the 25-year-old played 81 Serie A games and scored 35 goals.