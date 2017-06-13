Roma sign Mexico star

Roma have completed the signing of defender Hector Moreno, signalling their first foray into the transfer market.

The Mexico international has arrived from Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven, and arrives on the same day that Eusebio Di Francesco was announced as the Giallorossi’s new coach.

Moreno has signed a four year contract with the capital club after a transfer fee of €6 million was agreed with PSV, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I am very happy to sign for Roma,” the 29-year-old told the club’s official website. “This represents an important step up in my career. I hope I can show my individual qualities and contribute to the overall success of the team.”

The centre-back, who can also play on the left, holds a Spanish passport and so does not take up a non-EU spot in Roma’s squad.

First signing of the summer: Done ? Hector Moreno is an #ASRoma player! ?????? ?? https://t.co/wpLM8gPMBY pic.twitter.com/XP7Iu4FImo — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 13, 2017

Moreno scored 13 goals in 79 appearances for PSV since arriving from Espanyol in 2015, and won the Eredivisie title in his first season. He also won the Dutch title during a previous spell with AZ Alkmaar in 2009.

A full international since 2007, Moreno has won 77 Mexico caps and will represent the Tricolor at the upcoming Confederations Cup in Russia.