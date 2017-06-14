Roma star pushing for Liverpool move

Liverpool have been aided in their attempt to sign Roma’s Mohamed Salah, as it looks like the Egyptian wants to make a return to the Premier League.

The Giallorossi originally signed the 24-year-old on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2015, before making the move permanent last summer for a fee close to €15 million.

However it looks like Salah could soon make a return to the Premier League, as Sky Sport Italia reports the winger has informed Roma he wants to join Liverpool.

Although the Egyptian has made his intentions clear, the Reds will have to step up their efforts to secure his signature, as so far they have failed to meet Roma’s €40m price tag.

Last season Salah netted 19 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for the Lupi.

