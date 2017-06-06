Roma star rules out departure

Edin Dzeko has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Roma, and is determined to repay the faith of the club’s supporters.

The Bosnian, whose 29 goals saw him crowned Serie A’s capocannoniere this season, has been linked with moves to AC Milan and Zenit St Petersburg in recent days, particularly following the arrival of his former Manchester City coach Roberto Mancini at the latter.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZelGDWSN70g” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

However, Dzeko was quick to distance himself from the speculation, and was adamant that his focus was solely on Roma and upcoming international duty with Bosnia.

“I am happy at Roma and will not move,” the 31-year-old told Radio Sarajevo. “I have a contract with Roma and I don’t think the club has any other intentions.

“I am happy here and right now I’m just thinking about the national team, and then going on holiday to rest after a long season.

“My relationship with the fans is very important, and they helped and supported me. Often stories in the media are distorted [about leaving], but I will not talk about it. I am just focused on Roma and the present.”

Dzeko scored 39 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions last season, and was the top marksman in the Europa League, as well as Serie A.