Roma star wants Wolfsburg return

Edin Dzeko is keen to return to Wolfsburg before the end of his playing career, though he won’t be pushing to leave Roma anytime soon.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Lupi last season, netting 39 goals in 48 matches in all competitions after only finding the back of the net 10 times the year before.

As a result Dzeko has made it clear he’s happy to see out the remaining three years of his contract with Roma, though he is keen to one day make a return to Wolfsburg.

“I’ve never felt better,” Dzeko told sportbild.de. “I have three more years on my contract with Roma. I am happy with the Giallrossi and I have a good feeling about my future here.

“However I hope to return to Wolfsburg, obviously as a player.

“I owe Wolfsburg my career. Without my time there I would have never played for Manchester City or Roma.”

Dzeko netted 85 goals in 142 matches for the German club from 2007 to 2011 before joining City for €32 million.

