Roma starlet on Borussia Dortmund wishlist

After saying goodbye to Mohamed Salah on Thursday, Roma are now looking to fend off interest from Borussia Dortmund for Leandro Paredes.

The Lupi ended last campaign second behind Juventus in the Serie A standings, but so far this summer they have waved goodbye to coach Luciano Spalletti, who joined rivals Inter.

Adding to the exodus was Salah’s departure to Liverpool on Thursday for a potential €50 million, and Sky Sport Italia reports another name that could depart is Paredes.

The young Argentine is wanted by Dortmund, but it remains to be seen whether the German side are willing to meet Roma’s reported €40m price tag.

Last season Paredes netted three goals in 41 appearances for the Giallorossi.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!