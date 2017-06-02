Roma want €40 million for Liverpool target

Liverpool are keen to land Roma’s Mohamed Salah, but the Giallorossi have made it clear they won’t open talks for anything less than €40 million for the forward.

The 24-year-old enjoyed another strong campaign in the Italian capital this season, netting 19 goals in 40 matches in all competitions.

His performances have caught the attention of Liverpool, but Sky Sport Italia reports Roma have made it clear they won’t sell Salah for anything less than €40m.

The news comes amidst news the Reds have already seen a €34m offer turned down, and it remains to be seen whether they will meet the Lupi’s request.

Salah initially joined Roma from Chelsea on loan in 2015, and has since netted 43 times in 108 matches.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!