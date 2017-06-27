Roma’s Manolas off to Zenit

Kostas Manolas is reportedly a medical away from leaving Roma for Zenit St Petersburg in a €34 million move.

The Lupi defender has been linked with an exit for most of the summer, with Inter believed to be the favourites to land his signature.

Instead Roma have agreed to send Manolas to Russia, with La Gazzetta dello Sport Italia reporting the deal will bring in €34m plus bonuses for the Italian side.

It’s a tidy profit for the Serie A side who signed the Greek international from Olympiacos for €13m in 2014.

Manolas is set to earn €4m a season for the next four years, but it remains to be seen whether he will be joined by Giallorossi teammate Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine remains unconvinced about a move to Russia, but talks between the two parties on Tuesday have reignited hope that the €25m deal will be completed in the near future.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!