Ronaldo: AC Milan fans shouldn’t judge Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma has an ally in the form of former AC Milan striker Ronaldo, who insisted that the player shouldn’t be blamed by fans for his contractual saga.

Although he now seems set for fresh talks with the Rossoneri over a new deal, the teenager earned public enemy number one status last week when he and agent Mino Raiola announced he did not intend to sign an extension.

Given that Ronaldo is a man who played on both sides of the Milan divide and El Clasico’s rivalry, he weighed on why there may be more to the situation than there appears to be to the public.

“It is true that I changed teams a lot but they were often hard choices and the chance to take on an important new challenge,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “There is emotion, a lot of emotion, involved.

“Of course heart and passion is important but it wasn’t the players who decided that football would become this huge industry where everybody wants to take money and perhaps the footballers least of all because they are now the most vulnerable.

“If they don’t move at a certain time, there is a risk of stagnating and if they do take that chance, they can be viewed as traitors. I’m not saying I’m on Donnarumma’s side, only that you must be careful about judging.

“He has a right to choose and must be given that chance to choose to play for the team where he is most valued and motivated. Obviously that could mean staying at Milan but it is his own decision and must be respected.”

Donnarumma is currently on his summer holiday, following Italy’s exit from the Under-21 European Championship at the hands of Spain in the semi-final stage.