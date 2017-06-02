Sassuolo defender on Roma radar

Roma are preparing for life after Kostas Manolas or Antonio Rudiger, with Sassuolo’s Francesco Acerbi the top name to replace either man.

Inter have been heavily linked with a move for both Lupi defenders, and while only one is expected to leave, it’s the German that appears closer to a move to Milan.

However Roma are already looking at replacements should either man depart, and Acerbi is the top candidate to step in according to Sky Sport Italia.

The 29-year-old enjoyed another fine campaign for Sassuolo this past season, and after struggling with AC Milan during the 2012/13 season, it appears he is finally ready to once again test himself at a top club.

Acerbi joined Sassuolo in 2013 and has since made 132 appearances for the Neroverdi.

