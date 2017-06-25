Sassuolo midfielder set for Roma return

Lorenzo Pellegrini is expected to complete his move from Sassuolo to Roma in the next 48 hours.

Currently on international duty with the Italy Under 21 side, the 21-year-old has been one of the Azzurrini’s top performers at the European Championship in Poland, with his bicycle kick in the opening match helping Luigi Di Biagio’s men to a 2-0 win over Denmark.

While his performances have added to his burgeoning reputation, his future has all but been decided with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting the midfielder will rejoin Roma.

Pellegrini graduated from the Lupi youth setup in 2014, but he joined Sassuolo for €1.25 million in 2015.

However the deal included a buy-back-clause believed to be in the region of €8-10m, and Roma will exercise that option to bring the Rome native back to the Stadio Olimpico.

Last season Pellegrini netted eight goals in 34 appearances for Sassuolo in all competitions.

