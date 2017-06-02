Sergio Ramos wants Real Madrid to make history

The last team to win back-to-back Champions League titles was AC Milan way back in 1989 and 1990, Sergio Ramos, feels this Real Madrid team can rewrite history with a win over Juventus.

Having taken part in three of the last four finals, Ramos believes this experience can give Real an edge and as such victory.

“We will do everything we can to bring the cup home,” the Spaniard told the press in Cardiff. “We don’t live on our past successes, we do everything we can to win on the pitch.

“Our club and badge demand it. We have a distinct aura and our history speaks for itself, which is no accident.

“We have a date with the history, but we must forget the records of each team. We have to think as if it were the first title we could ever win. We are very motivated and want to win our second in a row.”

After winning La Liga for the first time since 2012, Ramos doesn’t think it will change how the team go into the Champions League final against Juventus.

“Both teams start at zero,” he added. “Winning La Liga doesn’t change anything, even though we finally did it.

“We are very pleased, the team is a unit and wants to win tomorrow. It will be a tough game, but we start with a 50 percent chance of winning.”

Ramos has become something of a late goal specialist, which is something he feels separates Real Madrid from other teams.

“I don’t live in the past,” he insisted, “but our spirit forces us to fight until the very end and, until the referee blows his whistle, things can be changed.”

“I have worked with Zidane for a long time, and we are accustomed to finals. The coach is a Real icon and our bench is brilliant. I hope he stays for a long time, for us he is crucial.

“We have played many finals, and this gets into the opponents heads. We’ll give everything on the field, we want to go out with a our heads held high.”