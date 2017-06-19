Sevilla set to be priced out of move for Inter outcast

Stevan Jovetic looks unlikely to turn his loan spell at Sevilla into a permanent transfer, as the Spanish club are unable to meet Inter’s demands.

The Montenegrin was a peripheral figure at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza since arriving from Manchester City in 2015, and only made five league appearances for Inter last season.

Jovetic enjoyed some success after joining Sevilla on loan in January and the Andalusians are keen to retain him on a permanent deal.

However, club president Jose Castro has admitted that financial factors may prove a stumbling block, with the player’s wage demands and Inter’s valuation proving beyond their means.

“We made an offer to Inter for Jovetic that we deemed to be adequate, but they did not accept it,” Castro told Radio Sevilla. “I do not know if this means that Jovetic will not come back.

“The offer was generous, but we have our limits and cannot pay the types of wages that Inter can afford.”

“We have other options, but this does not mean that we cannot reach an agreement. We all have to make the effort, because this can be achieved.”

The former Fiorentina striker scored seven goals in 22 appearances for Sevilla, and helped the club secure fourth place in La Liga.