Silva arrival puts Bacca’s AC Milan future in doubt

The agent of Carlos Bacca has hinted that his client could be set to leave AC Milan, after the Rossoneri completed the signing of Andre Silva.

With Silva joining in a €38 million deal from Porto on Monday, competition for places in Milan’s attack is set to be even tighter, and it could spell the end for Colombia international Bacca.

The 31-year-old’s agent admitted that whilst Bacca was still under contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, he was expecting considerable interest from other teams in the transfer window.

“At the moment Carlos is an AC Milan player,” Sergio Barila told Fechajes.com. “I want to remind everyone that Bacca has a three year contract with Milan.

“Buying Andre Silva means the Milan felt they needed a new striker though. So up front there will be a lot of competition, but at the same time we know what the summer is long.

“The transfer window hasn’t even opened yet and nobody knows what will happen in the coming weeks.”

Barila continued to suggest that the arrival of Silva could prompt Bacca to consider other options, and emphasised his desire to be a first choice striker in the run up to next summer’s World Cup.

“Several big European clubs have enquired about his situation with Milan,” Barila explained. “This is a World Cup season, and the most important thing is to arrive there on the back of a season being a protagonist.

“In other words, Carlos is determined to play as many games as possible, and we already know about Milan’s situation.”

Bacca has scored 34 goals in 74 appearances for the Rossoneri since joining from Sevilla in 2015.