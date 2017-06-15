Spalletti: Don’t expect busy summer for Inter

Inter will not match their big-spending city rivals AC Milan in the summer transfer market, new coach Luciano Spalletti has warned.

The Rossoneri have been very busy in the window so far, snapping up Franck Kessie, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva.

However, while Inter will bring in important additions, the new man in charge at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza believes that only fine-tuning and not a radical overhaul is needed at his own club.

“When I went to China and spoke with Zhang Jindong, I realised immediately that the passion and ambition that he has for the club,” the former Roma boss told Premium Sport. “Despite the delay, they are pretty clear on what they want.

“It is clear that when new players are signed, they will make a big difference but don’t forget that this is already a strong squad with some very important players already at the club so I think it will be a quiet market.”

Spalletti also explained that the rich tradition of the Nerazzurri is something that made him very excited to take over at Inter and reject offers from elsewhere.

“Inter are a club with a dazzling history,” he added. “You only have to look at the players, coaches and presidents who have been here. We must remember and honour that history and be ready to give everything for our cause.”