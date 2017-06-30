Suso wants AC Milan stay

Despite receiving offers from three clubs in the Champions League, Suso has stated his desire is to remain at AC Milan.

The Spaniard’s deal with the Rossoneri expires in June 2019, and the likes of Tottenham and Napoli have been linked with a move for his services.

However Suso has distanced himself from an exit after making it clear he wants to remain at the San Siro.

“I want to thank the fans for their affection,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’ve been waiting to speak with Milan since December, but it’s normal that the club have other priorities. I have offers from three clubs in the Champions League, but I want to stay at Milan.

“I had a deal after speaking with [Marco] Fassone, so there are no problems. I’m here waiting for them. When they want to [talk], they have my agent’s number.”

Suso also welcomed Fabio Borini to Milan, as the Italian closes in on a move from Sunderland.

“I played with Borini for one season at Liverpool,” Suso added. “He is a good player, as he can give a hand as a striker or as a winger.”

Last season Suso netted seven goals in 37 appearances for Milan.

