The 2016/17 FIF Awards draw to a close

Following Part 1 of the awards ceremony, it’s now time for the finale of this season’s Forza Italian Football Awards.

The event celebrates the best – and worst – from Serie A over the past 12 months, with the results solely decided from the public vote.

Part 2 of the awards ceremony includes the best and worst signings, the underachievers, overachievers, biggest loser and veteran of the season.

Hosting the 2016/17 awards are FIFtv’s Nicholas Carroll and Caterina Mirra.

Viewing via Facebook mobile? Click here to go straight to the video!

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here