Tigres closing in on move for Inter midfielder

Ever Banega’s time with Inter looks set to end after just one season, with reports stating Mexican side Tigres are set to land the Argentine.

The Nerazzurri brought in the former Sevilla star on a free transfer last summer, but he failed to establish himself during what was an inconsistent first season at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

As a result it looks like Inter are ready to cash in on Banega, with ESPN reporting the 28-year-old will join Tigres for €13 million.

However a deal may not be as a close as first reported as Banega’s agent, Marcelo Simonian, made it clear to SportItalia that there are currently no offers from Mexico or China for his client.

Banega netted six goals in 28 Serie A appearances for Inter last season.

