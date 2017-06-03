Trezeguet: Improved Juventus can lift Champions League

Former Juventus striker David Trezeguet has urged the Bianconeri to play their natural game against Real Madrid in order to win Saturday’s Champions League final.

Juventus will be hoping to prevent their free-scoring opponents from becoming the first team to win consecutive titles in the Champions League era, and lift the trophy themselves for the first time since 1996.

Victory would end a run of four finals defeats, the most recent of which came against Barcelona in 2015, but Trezeguet was adamant that the Bianconeri are in a far better position than two seasons ago.

“Juventus are stronger than they were in 2015, thanks to the determination and work of the whole club,” the former France international told Premium Sport.

“On the one hand there is a team that are the top scorers in the competition, but on the other Juventus have the best defensive record. Real have more experience, but if Juve are prepared to play their game then they can win.”

Trezeguet, who scored 171 goals for the Bianconeri between 2000 and 2009, missed the first spot-kick as Juventus lost the 2003 final to AC Milan on penalties.