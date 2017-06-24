U21 Euros: Italy beat Germany to top Group

Federico Bernardeschi was the hero for Italy U21 as his goal was enough to overcome Germany 1-0 and lead the Azzurrini to top spot in Group C.

Going into the match, Luigi Di Biagio’s charges were staring elimination in the face and it looked as if a two-goal victory, scoring at least three goals, would be too much. However, thanks to Denmark’s 4-2 win over the Czech Republic, and victory in Krakow, Italy qualified for the semi-finals as group winners.

Germany also went through as best runners-up as their goal difference of +4 is greater than that of Slovakia’s on +3.

As a result, Italy will face Spain, while the Germans will tackle old rivals England.

