Udinese keeping hold of AC Milan target

AC Milan are in the market for a new goalkeeper, but it doesn’t look as though Udinese’s Alex Meret will be the one to fill the position.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future remains the topic of much debate after he told the Rossoneri he won’t be extending his contract, which is set to expire in June 2018.

As a result Milan are already in the market for a possible replacement for the youngster, but Premium Sport reports Meret won’t be joining from Udinese to fill the void.

The Friulani have made it clear they are keen to keep hold of the talented 20-year-old, who was a key figure in helping SPAL secure promotion to Serie A last season.

Genoa’s Mattia Perin remains the most likely candidate to join Milan, though talks between the Rossoneri and Genoa are still in the early stages.

Meret’s play last season earned a call-up to the Italian national team for matches against Albania and the Netherlands, though he failed to make an appearance.

