Valero to reveal all after Inter move

Although Fiorentina have stated Borja Valero is not for sale, it appears the Spaniard’s time with the club will come to a bitter end as he closes in on a move to Inter.

The Nerazzurri are reportedly set to land the 32-year-old for a fee between €5 million and €7m, though those reports were seemingly denied by the Viola via a statement on Friday.

Fiorentina denied they are forcing Valero out by stating he has never been put up for sale. The story contradicts an earlier report on Friday that stated the Spaniard had told Viola fans he was on his way out due to a falling out with management.

Either way the relationship between the two parties is at all but over, with Valero stating he’ll reveal everything once he is sold to Inter.

“Soon I will tell the truth,” he told FirenzeViola.it. “All the Fiorentina fans must know.”

Last season Valero netted one goal in 31 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina.

