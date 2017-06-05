Verratti leaves Italy training camp

Italy could be without Marco Verratti for matches against Uruguay and Liechtenstein after the midfielder reportedly left their training camp with a groin issue.

The news comes at a bad time for coach Giampiero Ventura, who could also be without Daniele De Rossi as the Roma man continues to train away from the first team.

Tuttomercatoweb.com reports that Verratti has already been sent home as a precaution, and while no official statement has been released, it’s expected he will not feature in the Azzurri’s upcoming two matches.

Italy take on Uruguay in a friendly on June 7, while the World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein takes place on June 11.

