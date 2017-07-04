AC Milan and Donnarumma agree on new contract

It looks as though Gianluigi Donnarumma will remain with AC Milan as reports indicate the two parties have agreed on a new contract.

The 18-year-old looked set to leave the Rossoneri after turning down an offer last month, but it appears fences have been mended.

Sky Sport Italia reports Donnarumma will put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will see him net €6 million a season.

The agreement will also see Milan sign brother Antonio Donnarumma as the club’s third goalkeeper for €1m a season.

Of note are two different release clauses included in the contract, both of which are valid for Italian and foreign clubs.

The first would allow Donnarumma to leave for €100m, however if Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League, a €50m bid would land the goalkeeper.

It’s believed the lack of a release clause was at the heart of the disagreement between the two parties last month, and the new terms will no doubt please agent Mino Raiola.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!