AC Milan and Inter try for Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is a wanted man, with AC Milan and Inter the latest sides to show interest in the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool in the past, but it looks as though two of Italy’s biggest clubs are now in the mix as well.

Mundo Deportivo reports both Milan and Inter are tracking Rafinha, and that both parties have already contacted the midfielder’s agent to see if a transfer is within the realm of possibility.

The Rossoneri would move for the former Celta Viga man should they fail to land Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich, while the Nerazzurri have a similar outlook as their top priority is Arturo Vidal.

Last season Rafinha netted seven goals in 28 appearances for Barcelona.

