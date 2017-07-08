AC Milan back in for Borussia Dortmund star

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is once again a transfer target for AC Milan.

The Gabon international was recently linked with a move to Tianjin Quanjin, but it looks as though he’s turned down a move to China.

As a result Sky Sport Italia report Milan are back in for the 26-year-old, who grew up in the Rossoneri youth academy. However Aubameyang never made a senior appearance for Milan before joining Saint-Etienne in 2012 for €1.8m.

It’s believed the Rossoneri would need to cough up €70m for the Dortmund star, though the Italian side will look to tempt the striker with an offer of €8m a season.

Last campaign Aubameyang netted 40 goals in 26 matches for Dortmund.

