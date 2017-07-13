AC Milan close in on Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci’s Juventus exit could be confirmed as early as Friday morning, with the player reportedly nearing an AC Milan move.

Alessandro Lucci – Bonucci’s agent – already admitted that he and the player were working on securing a move away from Turin for the defender, and the Rossoneri have emerged as firm favourites to land the Italy international.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan want the deal to be wrapped up by Friday, in order to bring the player to China for their pre-season tour.

Juventus have set his price at €40 million, and are unwilling to negotiate on that fee, removing the chance that Mattia De Sciglio could be offered in exchange as part of the deal.

Bonucci started his professional career at Milan’s city-rivals Inter, where he was loaned out to Treviso and Pisa, before making a name for himself at Bari, where La Vecchia Signora signed him from in 2010.

