AC Milan close to landing Real Madrid’s Morata

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata looks set to become the latest big name to join AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have been very busy so far this summer, signing several new faces including Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.

However after CEO Marco Fassone made it clear on Sunday that Milan will add another player in attack, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that man will be Morata.

The Spaniard had been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months, but a deal never materialized in part due to Real’s €90 million asking price.

Milan are willing to pay €70m for the striker, and it appears Los Blancos will accept the offer due to Morata’s desire to leave for first team football and the fact the money will fund a deal for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

It’s believed the striker will earn between €10m to €12m with Milan.

Last season Morata netted 20 goals in 43 appearances for Madrid.

