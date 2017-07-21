AC Milan closing in on Kalinic

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic looks set to join AC Milan in a deal worth up to €33 million.

The Rossoneri are keen to add to their forward line this summer despite already completing moves for Andre Silva and Fabio Borini.

With Torino unwilling to let Andrea Belotti go, Tuttomercatoweb.com reports Milan have made a decisive move to land Kalinic.

It’s believed the deal will be completed in the next few days, with the Rossoneri paying an initial fee of €27m plus €6m more in bonuses.

Kalinic is said to have agreed on a five-year contract worth €3m a season.

Last season the Croatian netted 20 goals in 42 matches for Fiorentina.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!