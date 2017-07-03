AC Milan complete Calhanoglu capture

Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has joined AC Milan on a four-year deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

A busy summer on the transfer front for the Rossoneri has continued, with the midfielder representing their sixth arrival of the market so far.

“AC Milan would like to announce the signing of Hakan Calhanoglu from Bayer Leverkusen,” read a club statement. “The player has penned a four-year contract through to 2021.”

Speaking for the first time as a Milan player after signing his deal, the dead-ball specialist revealed that he has been inspired by many Diavolo players of the past.

“I want to give my best for the club and repay them for the faith that they have shown in me,” he said. “I promise to give my best at the San Siro. It is very nice to now be here in Italy at Milan.

“The museum is very large and nice and really makes you appreciate the magnitude of this club. I’m very happy to be here. I loved players like Ronaldinho, [Gennaro] Gattuso and [Paolo] Maldini. I want to do great things here.”