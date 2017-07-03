Future of AC Milan star dependent on Juventus

The agent of Mattia De Sciglio has admitted his client’s future depends on an approach by Juventus, amidst rumours that the right-back will leave AC Milan this summer.

De Sciglio only has a single season remaining on his contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and has thus far been reluctant to extend his deal with the Rossoneri.

With Juventus looking to replace Manchester City-bound Dani Alves, De Sciglio has been tipped for a move to the league champions.

Speaking on Sunday, agent Giovanni Branchini did little to dampen talk of his client’s desire to join the Bianconeri.

“Right now it depends on Juventus or other teams that can approach the player,” Branchini told TMW Radio.

“We have a very clear situation with Milan, and a great relationship. We will see how the situation in the transfer market develops.”

De Sciglio has spent his entire career with Milan, and made 133 appearances since debuting for his hometown club in 2011.

The 24-year-old has won 31 caps for Italy, and represented the Azzurri at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, as well as last summer’s European Championship in France.