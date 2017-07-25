AC Milan directors in London as striker chase hots up

Chelsea forward Diego Costa is the latest name to be linked with AC Milan, with club directors spotted in London on Tuesday.

The Rossoneri remain in the hunt for another forward and it is believed that their attention has now turned to the Spain international after frustration with other targets.

Alvaro Morata joined the Blues and will now be ahead of Costa in the Chelsea pecking order, while they also face an uphill struggle to lure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Andrea Belotti from Borussia Dortmund and Torino respectively.

According to Premium Sport, Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone’s hunt for a new striker has brought them to London this week, where it is believed they are hopeful of initiating talks over a move for Costa.

The former Atletico Madrid man was expected to return to his former club this summer but their registration ban has put that somewhat in doubt as he closes in on a Stamford Bridge departure.

It should also be noted that the 28-year-old’s agent is Jorge Mendes, who has a good relationship with the Diavolo hierarchy after helping facilitate Andre Silva’s move to the San Siro already this summer.