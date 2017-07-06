AC Milan have Conti deal in place

It looks as though AC Milan have finally reached an agreement with Atalanta for Andrea Conti.

The full-back recently featured for Italy at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, however he made it clear he only wants to feature for the Rossoneri next season.

Despite Conti’s desire to join Milan the two clubs have struggled to agree terms, however that looks to have changed according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Atalanta will reportedly receive €24 million plus young midfielder Matteo Pessina, with Conti expected to have his medical as soon as Thursday.

Last season the full-back netted eight goals in 35 appearances for La Dea.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!