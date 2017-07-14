AC Milan ready to complete Leonardo Bonucci signing from Juventus

After an intense few days of speculation, AC Milan all but confirmed the signing of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus on Friday with the defender arriving at Casa Milan to complete the deal.

The player will take his medical on Saturday, but has agreed a five-year contract worth €6.5 million per year, plus bonuses, with the transfer fee believed to be around €40m.

Bonucci is also set to be installed as Milan club captain, replacing Riccardo Montolivo who currently holds the armband.

Having signed for Juventus in 2010, Bonucci went on to make 319 appearances for the club as well as scoring 21 goals.

Meanwhile, the signing brings the Rossoneri’s summer spending to over €200m following the transfers of Ricardo Rodríguez, Mateo Musacchio, Andre Silva, Hakan Çalhanoglu, Franck Kessié, Fabio Borini and Andrea Conti, making it the most expensive transfer campaign in Italian football history.

