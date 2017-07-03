AC Milan striker nearing Marseille switch

Marseille appear set to land AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca as the Colombian is ready to give in to the French side’s advances.

The Rossoneri have reshuffled their attack this summer after bringing in the likes of Andre Silva and Fabio Borini.

As a result some players will be forced to move on, and beIN Sports reports Bacca is set to depart the San Siro in order to join Marseille, who have been linked with the former Sevilla man for several weeks.

The French side are looking to bounce back after several disappointing years, and the striker’s eye for goal is clearly appreciated by Les Phoceens.

However Bacca himself is keen to secure a move in order to reunite with Adil Rami as well, as the defender is also expected to join Marseille in the coming days.

Last season Bacca netted 13 goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Milan.

