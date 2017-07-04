AC Milan to hold Sneijder talks

Wesley Sneijder is keen to return to Serie A, and it appears the Galatasaray man could land with AC Milan.

Recent reports indicate the Dutchman is looking to terminate his contract with Galatasaray, and it’s believed those talks could be concluded in the next 48 hours.

Sky Sport Italia states that while those discussion are underway, Sneijder’s agent will be in Italy where he will offer his client’s services to Milan.

While it remains to be seen whether the Rossoneri move forward in an attempt to land the former Inter man, a move to Italy remains a real possibility.

Sampdoria were in talks to land Sneijder before abandoning them once it looked as though Josip Ilicic would join from Fiorentina.

However with the Slovenian set to join Atalanta, it’s believed the Blucerchiati will resume talks to land the Dutch midfielder.

