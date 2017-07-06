AC Milan turn down Juventus’ opening De Sciglio bid

Juventus will have to increase their bid for Mattia De Sciglio, as AC Milan have turned down their opening bid of €6 million.

Rossoneri sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli revealed on Wednesday that the Italian has asked to leave, with the Bianconeri favourites to land his signature.

However Juventus will have to raise their offer if they want to sign De Sciglio, as Sport Italia reports Milan have turned down a bid of €6m.

The Rossoneri are asking for at least €12m for 24-year-old, meaning the two parties still have a lot of work to do in order to reach an agreement.

Last season De Sciglio made 27 appearances in all competitions for Milan.

