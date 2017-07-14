AC Milan winger subject of Tottenham bid

After being left out of AC Milan’s International Champions Cup squad, it appears Suso is one of Tottenham’s transfer priorities.

The Rossoneri will play two friendlies in China, but the Spaniard, along with the likes of Alessio Romagnoli, Manuel Locatelli and Davide Calabria, have been left out.

Although Milan have made it clear they want to keep hold of Suso, Tuttomercatoweb.com reports Tottenham are lining up a €22 million bid for the former Liverpool man.

It remains to be seen whether the offer is enough to tempt the Rossoneri into a sale, as they remain interested in landing Nikola Kalinic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Last season Suso netted seven goals in 36 appearances for Milan.

